Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,200 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,955.64 ($25.55).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,419.80 ($18.55) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.85 billion and a PE ratio of -9.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,377.36.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

