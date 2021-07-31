Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,419.80 ($18.55) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.85 billion and a PE ratio of -9.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,377.36. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDSB. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,955.64 ($25.55).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

