Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.86

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.86 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 1608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

VOPKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Vopak from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oddo Bhf lowered Royal Vopak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

