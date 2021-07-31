Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Up 171.9% in July

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 171.9% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

RGT stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03. Royce Global Value Trust has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter worth $332,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter worth $49,000.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.