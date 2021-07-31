RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

RPT Realty stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.