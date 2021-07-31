RXR Acquisition (NASDAQ:RXRA) Trading Down 2.4%

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. 799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 22,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81.

RXR Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXRA)

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

