Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) & CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Financial Contrast

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CubeSmart and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $679.18 million 14.73 $165.62 million $1.72 28.87 Ryman Hospitality Properties $524.47 million 8.05 -$417.39 million ($2.71) -28.30

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Ryman Hospitality Properties. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CubeSmart and Ryman Hospitality Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 2 3 4 0 2.22 Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 1 4 0 2.80

CubeSmart currently has a consensus price target of $40.80, indicating a potential downside of 17.84%. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus price target of $60.63, indicating a potential downside of 20.96%. Given CubeSmart’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CubeSmart is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 24.30% 9.88% 3.98% Ryman Hospitality Properties -160.81% -186.81% -13.27%

Risk & Volatility

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CubeSmart beats Ryman Hospitality Properties on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. These convention center resorts operate under the Gaylord Hotels brand and are managed by Marriott International. The Company also owns two adjacent ancillary hotels and a small number of attractions managed by Marriott International for a combined total of 10,110 rooms and more than 2.7 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. The Company's Entertainment segment includes a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM; Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network the Company owns in a joint-venture with Gray Television. The Company operates its Entertainment segment as part of a taxable REIT subsidiary. * The Company is the sole owner of Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. It is the majority owner and managing member of the joint venture that owns the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

