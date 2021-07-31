Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 224 ($2.93) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 257 ($3.36).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBRE. Barclays cut their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 267 ($3.49) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

SBRE opened at GBX 232.50 ($3.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 258.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £581.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.78%.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($30,572.25). Also, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton purchased 343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £895.23 ($1,169.62). Insiders have acquired 10,516 shares of company stock worth $2,474,675 over the last three months.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

