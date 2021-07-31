Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 437.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,212 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,491 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 105,363 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SB stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $341.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 0.82. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

