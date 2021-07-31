Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.43% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAFE. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.01.
Shares of Safehold stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.21. Safehold has a 12 month low of $47.81 and a 12 month high of $91.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 77.20 and a beta of -0.47.
In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $185,297.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,202,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,728,321.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 125,916 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,773. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 5.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 45,716 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Safehold by 4.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Safehold by 46.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.
About Safehold
Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.
Featured Article: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.