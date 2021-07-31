Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAFE. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.01.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.21. Safehold has a 12 month low of $47.81 and a 12 month high of $91.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 77.20 and a beta of -0.47.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $185,297.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,202,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,728,321.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 125,916 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,773. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 5.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 45,716 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Safehold by 4.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Safehold by 46.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

