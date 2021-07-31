Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €122.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAF. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €127.73 ($150.27).

SAF opened at €110.30 ($129.76) on Thursday. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($108.66). The company has a 50-day moving average of €119.97.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

