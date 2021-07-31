Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €136.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Safran in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) price objective on Safran in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €127.73 ($150.27).

EPA:SAF opened at €110.30 ($129.76) on Tuesday. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €119.97.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

