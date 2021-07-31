Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Position Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Saia by 999.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 536,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,765,000 after buying an additional 487,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $62,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Saia by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,468,000 after purchasing an additional 144,353 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Saia by 25.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,858,000 after purchasing an additional 123,003 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 103.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 122,048 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.31.

SAIA opened at $226.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.14 and a 52 week high of $249.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

