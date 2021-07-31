Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Trading 7% Higher on Earnings Beat

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) traded up 7% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $221.30 and last traded at $219.08. 2,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 196,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.70.

The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $935,319,000 after purchasing an additional 57,264 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after purchasing an additional 428,541 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,011,000 after purchasing an additional 76,642 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Saia by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.72.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

