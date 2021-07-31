Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%.

NYSE SBH traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.92. 2,319,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,817. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31.

SBH has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

