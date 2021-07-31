Salvus Wealth Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS opened at $202.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.74. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $205.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upped their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.21.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.