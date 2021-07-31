Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Price Target Increased to GBX 875 by Analysts at Shore Capital

Sanne Group (LON:SNN) had its price objective raised by Shore Capital from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 875 ($11.43) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Shore Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNN. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sanne Group to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 925 ($12.09) in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 769 ($10.05).

Shares of Sanne Group stock opened at GBX 844 ($11.03) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 814.27. The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36. Sanne Group has a 12 month low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 869 ($11.35). The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91.

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company offers fund services, such as establishment, governance and administration, investor, and financial reporting, and tax and regulatory compliance services; corporate services, including investment and treasury, employee incentives and independent trustee, accounting and financial, and governance, fiduciary, and administration services.

