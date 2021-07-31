Sanofi’s (SNY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $391.00.

Get Sanofi alerts:

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.