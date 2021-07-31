Sanofi’s (SNY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $391.00.
NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $54.26.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sanofi
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
