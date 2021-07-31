Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.53 EPS

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 34.85%.

Shares of SC stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a current ratio of 51.93. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

