Savior LLC Sells 162 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Savior LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Oracle by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.31.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,896,000. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

