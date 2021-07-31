Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in July

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
OTCMKTS SHLRF opened at $315.00 on Friday. Schindler has a 12 month low of $240.54 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.87.
About Schindler
See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.