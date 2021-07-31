Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in July

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

OTCMKTS SHLRF opened at $315.00 on Friday. Schindler has a 12 month low of $240.54 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.87.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

