Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 159.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 97.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of LFC opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a current ratio of 20.27. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $58.68 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4951 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

