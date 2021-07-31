Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 34,800 View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIEW. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in View in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in View in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in View in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in View in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in View in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIEW. Raymond James began coverage on View in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on View in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

View stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. View, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.93.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that View, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

