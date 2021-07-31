Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,245 frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the first quarter worth $219,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of frontdoor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of frontdoor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of frontdoor by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of frontdoor by 1,217.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 215,959 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTDR opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52. frontdoor, inc. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.28.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

