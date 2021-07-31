Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,700 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AUPH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 687,500 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $7,676,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $6,535,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $6,164,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 414,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 315,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $13.56 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.83.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. Analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUPH. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley acquired 9,900 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,693. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,393.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.