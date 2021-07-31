Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,067 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Concord Acquisition were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Concord Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Concord Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $615,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Concord Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Concord Acquisition by 437.0% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 218,502 shares during the period. 46.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concord Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. Concord Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

