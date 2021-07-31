Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,997,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,794,000 after purchasing an additional 241,357 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal by 137.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the first quarter worth about $1,975,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the first quarter worth about $1,803,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Universal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 863,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,943,000 after acquiring an additional 29,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.73. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.41%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

In other Universal news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $230,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $258,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,919 shares of company stock worth $1,080,032 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

