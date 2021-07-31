Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 28,652 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hostess Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 298,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,447,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after acquiring an additional 244,500 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the period.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

