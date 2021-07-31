Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in frontdoor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in frontdoor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in frontdoor by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in frontdoor by 1,217.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 215,959 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $48.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52. frontdoor, inc. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

