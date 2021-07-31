Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in CGI by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,697,000 after buying an additional 1,782,998 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in CGI by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIB opened at $90.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $92.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.64.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

