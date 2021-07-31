Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,129 AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at about $479,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at about $967,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at about $17,863,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

APPH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ APPH opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.28. AppHarvest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

