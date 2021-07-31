Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $292,000 Position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

LFC opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $58.68 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.4951 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

China Life Insurance Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC).

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.