Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 518,905 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 518,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,914,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,562,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,916,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,377,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,157,000.

WFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Fraser Timber has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $71.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion and a PE ratio of 7.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.19. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

