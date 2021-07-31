Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 538,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135,031 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $40,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 54.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $76.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.99.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $1,099,598.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

