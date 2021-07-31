Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 58,078 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,078 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $54,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $11,177,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

DFS stock opened at $124.32 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $48.36 and a 12 month high of $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

