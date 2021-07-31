Schroders (LON:SDR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 3,699 ($48.33) and last traded at GBX 3,625 ($47.36), with a volume of 7694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,660 ($47.82).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is 0.67%.

SDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) target price on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schroders to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,313.33 ($43.29).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,577.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The firm has a market cap of £10.33 billion and a PE ratio of 21.60.

In related news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 25,000 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,560 ($46.51), for a total value of £890,000 ($1,162,790.70). Also, insider Richard Keers sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,650 ($47.69), for a total value of £237,724.50 ($310,588.58). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,513 shares of company stock valued at $291,424,770.

About Schroders (LON:SDR)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

