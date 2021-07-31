Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHJ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $881,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,266,000.

Shares of SCHJ opened at $51.28 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $54.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.21.

