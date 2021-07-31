Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SCWTF stock opened at $1,695.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,695.00. Schweiter Technologies has a twelve month low of $1,695.00 and a twelve month high of $1,695.00.

About Schweiter Technologies

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

