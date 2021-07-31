Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SCWTF stock opened at $1,695.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,695.00. Schweiter Technologies has a twelve month low of $1,695.00 and a twelve month high of $1,695.00.
About Schweiter Technologies
Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Schweiter Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweiter Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.