Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $980,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Science Applications International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 443,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,083,000 after buying an additional 20,428 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

NYSE:SAIC traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.30. 243,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.88. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

