Scotiabank Increases Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target to C$10.50

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.72.

Shares of CVE:SDE opened at C$4.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$2.35 and a 12 month high of C$6.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.34. The company has a market cap of C$530.92 million and a P/E ratio of 2.89.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$62.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

