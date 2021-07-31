Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Seabridge Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

SA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $18.11. 135,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,026. Seabridge Gold has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 75.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,043,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after acquiring an additional 878,362 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 27.3% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,986,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after acquiring an additional 426,387 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,262,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 4.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,655,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after acquiring an additional 163,311 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 116,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

