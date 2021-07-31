Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,300 shares, a growth of 122.7% from the June 30th total of 193,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDRLF opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.42. Seadrill has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments.

