Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22,339.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.43.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $87.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.10. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $44.16 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

