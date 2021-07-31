Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 2.12%.

NASDAQ:SHIP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,570,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,304. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $156.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.