Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:SCI opened at $62.49 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $63.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SCI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

