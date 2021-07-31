SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGSOY. Oddo Bhf upgraded SGS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SGS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SGS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. SGS has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

Analyst Recommendations for SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

