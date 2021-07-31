SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGSOY. Oddo Bhf upgraded SGS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SGS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SGS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. SGS has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

