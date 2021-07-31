Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.35%. Shenandoah Telecommunications updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SHEN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.79. 338,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.43. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.69 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 680.00%.

In other news, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,473,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $365,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103 in the last 90 days. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

