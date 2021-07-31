Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $2,000.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHOP. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.25.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,499.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,411.30. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market cap of $186.48 billion, a PE ratio of 117.55, a PEG ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.