Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,500.00 at Mizuho

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.00% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price target on Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

SHOP opened at $1,499.93 on Thursday. Shopify has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.48 billion, a PE ratio of 117.55, a PEG ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,411.30. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,041,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 123.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after purchasing an additional 592,422 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 44.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Shopify by 207.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

