Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,800.00 at Wedbush

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.25.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,499.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,411.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

